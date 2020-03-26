Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,667,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in United Continental by 307.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,770,000 after acquiring an additional 247,765 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.79.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.60 on Thursday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

