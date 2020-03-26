Marshall Wace LLP Takes $3.12 Million Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 350,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

SLM opened at $7.19 on Thursday. SLM Corp has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

