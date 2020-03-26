Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,915,442 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,915,442 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of WPX Energy worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WPX Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,867,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,883,000 after purchasing an additional 366,025 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 429.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 94,625 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after buying an additional 1,901,161 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX opened at $3.29 on Thursday. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

