Marshall Wace LLP Sells 28,020 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,020 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Target were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

