Marshall Wace LLP Sells 177,105 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177,105 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average is $139.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

