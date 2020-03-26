Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,185 Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in WillScot were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WillScot by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WillScot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. WillScot Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

