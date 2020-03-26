Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 5,720.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,456 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph Todisco bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,578.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 34,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $134,060.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,694.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRX opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.