Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

MUSA opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

