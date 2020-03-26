Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 54,511 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 520.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Catalent by 165.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 62,033 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 116.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Catalent by 232.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,911 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Catalent stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.