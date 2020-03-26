Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 42,130 Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Micro Focus International worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Micro Focus International by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Micro Focus International by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Micro Focus International by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.5833 dividend. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFGP. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

