Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of LogMeIn as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 750,229 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after buying an additional 997,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,612,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,999,000 after buying an additional 789,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,025,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LOGM. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

