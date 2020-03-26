Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Proto Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,908,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 124,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 646,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after acquiring an additional 144,908 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

