Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $193,986,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 763,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $15,919,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 689,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,636,000 after purchasing an additional 239,183 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

NYSE:PNR opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.