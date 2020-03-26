Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.40 Million in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 348,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in 360 Finance by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 360 Finance by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QFIN. BidaskClub upgraded 360 Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. 360 Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

