Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.96 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,112,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,423,723,000 after acquiring an additional 472,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,573,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $69.27 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

