Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.56 Million Stake in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 183.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 953,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Seadrill worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 377,058 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,663,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 945,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Seadrill by 509.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Seadrill by 1,652.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,239,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,150 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seadrill during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SDRL opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. Seadrill Ltd has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.56.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.25 million. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 87.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. Seadrill’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

