Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 15,855.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Atrion worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atrion in the third quarter worth $88,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atrion by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atrion by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 28.6% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of ATRI opened at $664.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $729.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.36. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $579.00 and a 52 week high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.