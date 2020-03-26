Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.22 Million Holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SurModics were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in SurModics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SurModics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SurModics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SurModics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SurModics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SurModics alerts:

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $393.65 million, a PE ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.09. SurModics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

SurModics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.