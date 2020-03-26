Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,669 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $5.08 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

