Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 319,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

