Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 54,958 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.42.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.