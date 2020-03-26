Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 165,229 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RST. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 648.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 633,677 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter worth $6,189,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 704,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the third quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 64,236 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE RST opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Rosetta Stone Inc has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

