Marshall Wace LLP Buys 152,050 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,050 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.98% of Duluth worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 557,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 129,638 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duluth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.62. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.70 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

