Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 311,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,672,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after buying an additional 426,465 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,991,000 after buying an additional 48,713 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Donaldson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 924,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,280,000 after buying an additional 57,098 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Several research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

