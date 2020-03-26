Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRET. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 894.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 41.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The company has a market cap of $647.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

IRET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

