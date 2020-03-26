Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 28,045 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brunswick from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.39.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

