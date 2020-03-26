Man Group plc Sells 297,698 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,698 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $37,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

