Man Group plc Purchases 48,599 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.27% of Celanese worth $40,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $72.87 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

