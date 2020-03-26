Man Group plc Purchases 172,818 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 999,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,818 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NCR were worth $35,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in NCR by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,688 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,366,000 after acquiring an additional 756,454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NCR by 71,562.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 503,798 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $13,152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 365.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 370,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCR. Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

