Man Group plc Has $39.91 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,371 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.72% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $39,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.