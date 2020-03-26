Man Group plc Has $39.68 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,422 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.40% of SEI Investments worth $39,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

