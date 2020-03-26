Man Group plc Has $33.32 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271,784 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Southern were worth $33,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Shares of SO stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

