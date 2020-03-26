Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $34,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

