Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,043 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $30,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average is $125.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

