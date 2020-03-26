Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,589 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BCE were worth $38,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in BCE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

NYSE:BCE opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

