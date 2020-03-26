Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,591 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $35,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE:BMO opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.