Man Group plc Acquires 50,988 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Baxter International worth $31,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.16.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

