Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after buying an additional 2,827,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,405,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 182,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,419,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,436,000 after buying an additional 725,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 951,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 135,404 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

