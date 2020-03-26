Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,398 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,121,646.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,060. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $311.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.