Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Edward Jones lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

