Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 215 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,451,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,370,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

