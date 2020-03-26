Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,467 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Devon Energy from to in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

