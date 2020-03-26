Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded ITV to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective (down from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 136.25 ($1.79).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 65.72 ($0.86) on Monday. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. ITV’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,222 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

