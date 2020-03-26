Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKS. HSBC upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 214.73 ($2.82).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 110.60 ($1.45) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.02. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 107.25 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 290.30 ($3.82). The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.