Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) vs. Abraxas Petroleum (OTCMKTS:AXAS) Head to Head Survey

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lekoil and Abraxas Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.69 million N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A Abraxas Petroleum $149.17 million 0.12 $57.82 million $0.18 0.59

Abraxas Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Risk and Volatility

Lekoil has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lekoil and Abraxas Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Abraxas Petroleum 1 5 0 0 1.83

Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 834.58%. Given Abraxas Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abraxas Petroleum is more favorable than Lekoil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lekoil and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Abraxas Petroleum 43.17% 9.26% 3.45%

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum beats Lekoil on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. It also holds a 62% interest in the OPL 325 located in the Dahomey Basin; and a 77.5% interest in the Namibia Blocks 2514B located. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

