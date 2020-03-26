LEGRAND S A/ADR’s (LGRDY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

LEGRAND S A/ADR stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

