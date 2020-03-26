LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.98 ($136.02).

LEG opened at €98.44 ($114.47) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of €106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.79.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

