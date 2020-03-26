Lanxess’ (LNXSF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $37.78 on Monday. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

