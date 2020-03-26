Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

