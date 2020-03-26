Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.27.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.44.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

